Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 36,202 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,202 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 646,545 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth $40,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.83.

LBRDK stock opened at $141.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $136.56 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

