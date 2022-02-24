Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 6,139 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,623,000 after buying an additional 41,921 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 76,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after buying an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 159,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,228,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.11.

MKTX opened at $368.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $377.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.09. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.17 and a 1 year high of $587.05.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 41.36%.

About MarketAxess (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.