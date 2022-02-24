Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 73,864 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,864 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of Signet Jewelers worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $72.78 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $46.95 and a 12-month high of $111.92. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.69.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

In related news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $398,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $2,131,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,116 shares of company stock worth $4,001,198. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

