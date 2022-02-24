Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $387.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $341.92 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

