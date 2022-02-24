Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.05% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 740.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $83.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.18. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.86 and a 12 month high of $93.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

