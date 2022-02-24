Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,629 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.10% of Avnet worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Avnet in the third quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 52.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 8.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $40.25 on Thursday. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

