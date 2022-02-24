srnArt Gallery Hits Market Capitalization of $167,046.83 (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. srnArt Gallery has a total market cap of $167,046.83 and approximately $3,919.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar. One srnArt Gallery coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.48 or 0.06833651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,384.29 or 1.00289251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00043085 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00048113 BTC.

About srnArt Gallery

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

srnArt Gallery Coin Trading

