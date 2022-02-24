SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

SSR Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SSR Mining to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

Shares of SSRM opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $20.06.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 60.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,907,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,362,000 after purchasing an additional 172,866 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSRM has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

