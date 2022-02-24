SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

SSR Mining stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.54. 227,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $20.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. increased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SSR Mining by 60.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,907,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,362,000 after purchasing an additional 172,866 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

