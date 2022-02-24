SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) had its target price raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of SSR Mining stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $19.39. The company had a trading volume of 285,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,907,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,362,000 after purchasing an additional 172,866 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,378,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,249,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,927,000 after buying an additional 1,324,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

