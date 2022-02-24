St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,652.86 ($22.48).

STJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($18.33) to GBX 1,900 ($25.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.85) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered St. James’s Place to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,837 ($24.98) to GBX 1,700 ($23.12) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of STJ opened at GBX 1,478.50 ($20.11) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of GBX 1,165 ($15.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,742.50 ($23.70). The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,595.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,586.41.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

