St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Shares Gap Up to $46.06

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.06, but opened at $47.99. St. Joe shares last traded at $47.86, with a volume of 477 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average of $47.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Get St. Joe alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in St. Joe during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in St. Joe by 12.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in St. Joe by 27.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in St. Joe by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.