STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock Price Up 6%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.56 and last traded at $66.75. Approximately 1,055 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 383,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 150.24 and a beta of 0.92.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $513,375,000 after acquiring an additional 94,159 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,529,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $504,877,000 after purchasing an additional 65,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,957,000 after purchasing an additional 33,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,832,000 after acquiring an additional 22,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 751,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,605,000 after acquiring an additional 55,405 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

