StableXSwap Reaches Market Cap of $12.45 Million (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. StableXSwap has a total market cap of $12.45 million and $332.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableXSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,765.79 or 0.99773567 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00063813 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00023103 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002114 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00016178 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.51 or 0.00307585 BTC.

StableXSwap Coin Profile

STAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableXSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableXSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

