STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) CEO Sells $774,000.00 in Stock

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

STAG stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.78. 1,362,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,077. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.42 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 48,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

