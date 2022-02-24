STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) CEO Sells $774,000.00 in Stock

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
STAG stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.78. 1,362,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,077. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.42 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 48,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
STAG Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)
STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
