Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) Trading Down 1.6%

Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.40 and last traded at $25.40. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 774,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,000. Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 58.24% of Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

