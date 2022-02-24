Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 272.80 ($3.71) and last traded at GBX 274.10 ($3.73). Approximately 3,459,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,790,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.70 ($3.74).
The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 274.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 274.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 7.37.
Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile (LON:SLA)
Recommended Stories
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.