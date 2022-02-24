Standard Protocol Price Down 24.9% Over Last Week (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $390,653.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00042522 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,437.06 or 0.06786356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,939.11 or 1.00077988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00043243 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00048409 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

