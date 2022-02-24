Stanley Tang Sells 4,323 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Stanley Tang sold 4,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.83, for a total value of $409,950.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $5,400,800.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $6,411,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded up $9.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,618,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,521,867. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.24 and a beta of -0.36. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.27.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DASH. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.11.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

