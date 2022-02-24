Stantec (NYSE:STN) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

STN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.46.

Shares of STN opened at $51.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Stantec has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 49.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 36.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

