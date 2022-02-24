Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.73

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$65.73 and traded as high as C$66.19. Stantec shares last traded at C$65.32, with a volume of 207,030 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on STN. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stantec to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$85.00 price objective (up from C$76.00) on shares of Stantec in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.85.

Get Stantec alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.26 billion and a PE ratio of 36.39.

In related news, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.17, for a total transaction of C$355,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at C$1,445,178.02. Also, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 2,521 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.91, for a total transaction of C$181,294.19. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,818 shares of company stock worth $3,230,328.

Stantec Company Profile (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.