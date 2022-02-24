Stantec (TSE:STN) Upgraded to Buy by National Bankshares

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a C$80.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.40% from the company’s previous close.

STN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Stantec to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$85.00 price target (up previously from C$76.00) on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.85.

Shares of STN traded down C$0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$64.83. 209,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,848. The stock has a market cap of C$7.21 billion and a PE ratio of 35.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.73. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$47.35 and a 12 month high of C$73.10.

In other Stantec news, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 2,521 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.91, for a total value of C$181,294.19. Also, Director Theresa Jang purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$69.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,708.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at C$989,039.17. Insiders sold a total of 45,818 shares of company stock worth $3,230,328 over the last ninety days.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

