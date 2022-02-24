Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,798 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 2.2% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after buying an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after buying an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after buying an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,250,000 after buying an additional 1,245,561 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $89.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $103.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.80. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.44 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

