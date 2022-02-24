Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Price Target Cut to €21.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €27.00 ($30.68) to €21.00 ($23.86) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

STLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Stellantis stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.09. 645,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,409,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 119.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $19.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 39.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

