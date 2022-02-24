Stellar (XLM) Market Cap Hits $4.59 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and approximately $614.39 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00167937 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.99 or 0.00198785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00042098 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001027 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00022142 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.01 or 0.06778221 BTC.

Stellar Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,161 coins and its circulating supply is 24,932,212,878 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

