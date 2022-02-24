Step Finance Trading Down 24.3% This Week (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. Step Finance has a total market cap of $546,496.43 and approximately $10.53 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00042911 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.69 or 0.06886141 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,925.71 or 0.99532912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00044251 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

