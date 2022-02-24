Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $578.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.03 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Steven Madden updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.730-$2.830 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.73-$2.83 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.36. 1,269,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 14.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,390,000 after buying an additional 45,233 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 24,958 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 302,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,080,000 after buying an additional 19,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

