Stifel Nicolaus Trims Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Target Price to $2,650.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BKNG. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,751.40.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $258.55 on Thursday, reaching $2,211.28. 29,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,694. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,442.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,374.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking has a 1-year low of $2,053.57 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 42.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

