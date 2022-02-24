Stipend (SPD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $174,096.93

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a total market cap of $174,096.93 and $28.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,035.10 or 0.99876502 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00064617 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.86 or 0.00232432 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00012581 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.96 or 0.00285356 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00133997 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004014 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 13,041,482 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.