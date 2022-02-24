Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 24th (AEVA, AVNS, BBWI, FIVN, GH, KLTR, LIVN, LOW, MNDY, MTRO)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 24th:

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $41.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $91.00 to $70.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $208.00 to $155.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $170.00 to $140.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $7.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $106.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $275.00 to $285.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $420.00 to $230.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $380.00 to $250.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 115 ($1.56) to GBX 135 ($1.84). Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $41.00 to $29.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $14.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $24.00 to $10.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $64.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 40 ($0.54) to GBX 38 ($0.52). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,685 ($22.92) to GBX 1,670 ($22.71). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $32.00 to $30.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

