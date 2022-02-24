Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 24th (AMWD, AMYT, APELY, API, APPN, ASAI, ASPN, BARC, BLMN, BLU)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, February 24th:

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

Get American Woodmark Co alerts:

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Amryt Pharma plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat rare diseases. Amryt Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and audio equipment. The Company operates in three business segments. The Electronic Component segment offers switches, adjustable resistors, hard disk drive (HDD) heads, tuners, data communication modules, printers, amusement machines, car control units and steering modules, among others. The Audio segment provides car audio equipment and navigation systems. The Logistic segment provides delivery and storage services and packaging materials, as well as system development service, office service, manpower dispatching service and financial management services. The Company has 86 subsidiaries and right associated companies. “

Agora (NASDAQ:API) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service principally in the People’s Republic of China, the United States and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into their applications. Agora, Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform which enables organizations to develop various applications primarily in the United States and internationally. The Company’s products include business process management software, case management, mobile application development and platform as a service. It serves financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 260 ($3.54) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $6.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €27.40 ($31.14) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$1.80 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$3.50.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.