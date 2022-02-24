Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 24th (CETX, CSWI, CWT, ESEA, GAIA, HMHC, ILAL, IS, KC, SGU)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, February 24th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “International Land Alliance Inc. is a land investment and development firm. The Company is focused on acquiring raw land primarily in Northern Baja California. International Land Alliance Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

ironSource (NYSE:IS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ironSource provides business platform which enables mobile content creators to prosper within the App Economy. ironSource, formerly known as Thoma Bravo Advantage, is based in TEL AVIV, Israel. “

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is the cloud service provider principally in China. Its cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

