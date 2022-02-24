Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIGA shares. TheStreet cut SIGA Technologies from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director James Antal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $234,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after purchasing an additional 164,097 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,500,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 512,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 81,602 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 265,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 105,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09. SIGA Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $443.95 million, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.39.

About SIGA Technologies (Get Rating)

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.