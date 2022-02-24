Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIGA shares. TheStreet cut SIGA Technologies from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
In related news, Director James Antal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $234,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09. SIGA Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $443.95 million, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.39.
About SIGA Technologies
SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.
