Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 10,613 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,637% compared to the average volume of 284 call options.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of COOP opened at $50.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average is $41.83. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.57.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

