Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 17,748 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,623% compared to the average volume of 264 call options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $4.99 on Thursday. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rover Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,178,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after buying an additional 192,240 shares during the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth about $9,918,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, MV Management XI L.L.C. bought a new position in Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth about $112,301,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rover Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
