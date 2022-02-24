Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of O-I Glass Call Options (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,354 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,039% compared to the average daily volume of 75 call options.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 24.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 28.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $12.66 on Thursday. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OI shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
O-I Glass Company Profile (Get Rating)
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
