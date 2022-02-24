Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of O-I Glass Call Options (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,354 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,039% compared to the average daily volume of 75 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 24.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 28.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $12.66 on Thursday. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OI shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

O-I Glass Company Profile (Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.