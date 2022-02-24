Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 28,210 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 942% compared to the typical volume of 2,706 put options.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -102.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.18. Cameco has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,424,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,462,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,144 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $44,008,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,601,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,292,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

