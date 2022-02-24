Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of PulteGroup Call Options (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 9,941 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the average daily volume of 622 call options.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $44.87 on Thursday. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average of $51.41.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 68,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

