Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,351 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.7% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,362.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 3,150,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 41.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,401,029,000 after buying an additional 2,432,759 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after buying an additional 1,441,972 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after buying an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $145.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.37 and a 200 day moving average of $162.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $265.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.