Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,475 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 3.0% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 71,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 367,784 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,892,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 22,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $54.44 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

