Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 3.9% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.0% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.05.

Intuit stock opened at $467.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.15 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $581.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.