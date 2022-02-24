Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $11.60 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 4.0% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $72.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.44 and its 200 day moving average is $89.48. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.08 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

