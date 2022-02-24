Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA makes up approximately 1.4% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XRAY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

XRAY opened at $55.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

In other news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

