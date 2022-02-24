Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 2.9% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,718 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,799,000 after purchasing an additional 697,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,389,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,863 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO stock opened at $61.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $266.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.08. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $62.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,582 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,155 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

