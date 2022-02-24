Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 31,683 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in Novartis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 212,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in Novartis by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Novartis by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 293,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,008,000 after acquiring an additional 182,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

NVS opened at $86.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.77. The stock has a market cap of $193.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

