Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,083 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,691 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,083 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 8.3% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 20,930 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in Microsoft by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 9,572 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $280.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.56. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $224.26 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

