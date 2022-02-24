Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after buying an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,888 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,661.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 183.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $146.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $259.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $148.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.19.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

