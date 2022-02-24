StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Set at C$7.50 by Raymond James

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$7.50 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SVI. lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of CVE SVI remained flat at $C$6.42 during midday trading on Thursday. 168,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of C$3.68 and a 52 week high of C$7.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33.
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
