StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Set at C$7.50 by Raymond James

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$7.50 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SVI. lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

Shares of CVE SVI remained flat at $C$6.42 during midday trading on Thursday. 168,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of C$3.68 and a 52 week high of C$7.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33.

In other news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$498,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at C$996,352. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 382,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,833.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.