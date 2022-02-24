STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. STORE Capital updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.180-$2.220 EPS.

Shares of STORE Capital stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,962,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,612. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in STORE Capital by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

