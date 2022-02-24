Stratos Price Tops $1.51 on Major Exchanges (STOS)

Stratos (CURRENCY:STOS) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Stratos has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stratos has a market capitalization of $30.37 million and $2.26 million worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00003932 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00041861 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,592.92 or 0.06764653 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,316.49 or 0.99963608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00043253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00048118 BTC.

About Stratos

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,152,153 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

